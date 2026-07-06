Indian consular services in Kuwait limited to emergency cases until July 9

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has announced that, for administrative reasons, consular, passport, and visa services will remain limited to emergency-only cases until Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Applicants will be required to submit supporting documents proving the urgent nature of their request in order to access emergency services.

The embassy said emergency services may include the issuance of Tatkal passports, NRI certificates, short-validity passports for cases where civil ID is expiring, emergency certificates, and e-visas.

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However, regular passport services, attestations, and standard visa applications will not be processed during this period.

No Indian Consular Application Centre (ICAC) will accept applications until further notice.

Applicants have been advised to approach the embassy's Consular Wing between 9am and 12pm, where only emergency cases with valid supporting documents will be considered.

The embassy added that further updates will be shared in due course and urged the public to rely only on its official communication channels and social media platforms for accurate information.

On July 3, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that Indian missions in Australia, Kuwait and the UAE are still providing limited consular services, despite reports of a full suspension.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly briefing that outsourcing agency operations supporting these services have been temporarily put on hold. He added, “Our missions in the concerned countries — Australia, Kuwait, and the UAE — continue to offer limited consular services.”