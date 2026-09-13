Houthis say missiles targeted base in southern Saudi Arabia amid escalating conflict

Houthi fighters on Sunday said they used drones and missiles to attack a military base in southern Saudi Arabia as renewed fighting with Yemen's government forces forced growing numbers of civilians to flee.

The attack at the southern Sharurah base targeted "weapons depots and command and control centres that are managing the aggression against our nation and people", Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on X.

The date of the operation was not specified. Clashes have increased this week between the Iran-allied Houthis and Yemeni government forces.

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On Saturday, the government forces said they had struck Houthi fighters in the Red Sea city of Mocha and later attacked other Houthi positions in the southwestern part of the country.

"The Air Force of the Armed Forces targeted positions and barracks of the terrorist Houthi group with three airstrikes" in the Taiz region, the Yemeni military said Sunday in a post on X.

US news site Axios also reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman twice called US President Donald Trump to request strikes on the Houthis last week, but that the request was rejected.

The ongoing clashes follow a week-long Houthi offensive that culminated in the group capturing the remainder of Yemen's Red Sea coast and several strategic islands, cementing their hold on the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the sea's southern entrance.

The Houthis have recently declared their own maritime blockade of Riyadh's Red Sea ports.

The government news agency Saba reported on Saturday that Yemeni "forces destroyed vehicles and weapons and killed members of the Houthi terrorist militia" near the port of Mocha and quoted a spokesman for the forces as saying they had also struck Houthi targets just outside the city.

The Houthis, meanwhile, said on Saturday evening that over the past 48 hours, "Saudi enemy aircraft conducted 129 airstrikes" on areas under their control.

2 injured, damage to mosques, buildings

On Saturday night, Saudi authorities said a Houthi projectile fell in an area near the border, hours after issuing alerts warning of the risk of possible attacks.

The civil defence directorate said the incident resulted "in two injuries and material damage to a mosque, several buildings, and vehicles".

The fall of Mocha to the Houthis on Thursday drove many residents to Aden, where the internationally recognised government is based.

'Fine and dandy'

Trump on Saturday acknowledged speaking to the Saudi leader but said the Houthis had also "called us and they don't want to fight with us".

He did not elaborate on whether Washington would take any action but told reporters that "everything's going to work out fine and dandy" in the region.

In 2025, the United States conducted a seven-week bombing campaign against the Houthis in response to their repeated attacks on Red Sea shipping in support of Hamas in the Gaza war.

That ended with a negotiated ceasefire, though the Houthis kept up their missile and drone attacks targeting Israel.