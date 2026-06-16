Holy Kaaba gets new Kiswa: 150 artisans weave cover with gold, silver threads

At the start of the new Hijri year 1448 AH, the Holy Kaaba was draped in its new Kiswa in a powerful annual ritual that reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued care for Islam’s holiest site. The moment also showcased the Kingdom’s craftsmanship, as the covering was produced entirely by Saudi artisans at the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Kaaba’s Kiswah in Makkah.

The annual replacement of the Kiswa is more than a ceremonial tradition — it is a highly coordinated national effort involving skilled craftsmanship, advanced techniques, and deep-rooted Islamic heritage.

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The Kiswa was crafted over 11 months

This year’s Kiswa was produced by about 150 Saudi craftsmen who worked nearly 11 months to complete the sacred covering. The final masterpiece consists of 47 hand-assembled pieces of luxurious black silk, intricately embroidered with Quranic verses.

The embroidery features silver threads plated with 24-karat gold, carefully inscribed with 30 Quranic verses across different panels. The finished Kiswa weighs approximately 1,410kgs, reflecting both its scale and craftsmanship.

Before completion, the covering underwent seven stages: water desalination, silk washing, weaving, printing, embroidery, assembly, and final inspection. It was then transported to the Grand Mosque on a specially designed trailer to preserve its condition before installation at the Kaaba.

Seven fabrics that form the Kiswa

Although the Kiswa appears as a single black cloth, it is actually layered with multiple carefully selected fabrics, each serving a specific structural or decorative purpose.

The main outer layer is made of black silk, giving the Kiswa its iconic appearance. Beneath it, embroidered black silk carries intricate Islamic patterns and Quranic inscriptions.

Inside, sugar-coloured cotton provides structural strength and support, while white cotton adds reinforcement. Decorative and functional accents use red silk in select motifs, green silk behind the Kaaba’s door curtain, and patterned green silk for inner coverings, including those associated with sacred spaces.

Together, these seven fabric types combine aesthetics, durability, and engineering precision, ensuring the Kiswah remains both visually majestic and structurally resilient throughout the year.

Islamic motifs: Samadiyat and Qanadil

The Kiswa is not only a textile masterpiece but also a canvas of Islamic artistic expression, featuring intricate motifs that carry deep spiritual and cultural meaning.

Among the most prominent are the Samadiyat and Qanadil designs.

The Samadiyat motifs are repeated geometric and floral patterns embroidered with gold and silver threads. Positioned on the four corners of the Kaaba, they include verses from Surah Al-Ikhlas, reinforcing themes of monotheism through detailed artistic expression.

The Qanadil (lantern motifs) are placed beneath the embroidered belt of the Kiswa. These features Quranic inscriptions in elegant Arabic calligraphy and serve as visual focal points for pilgrims performing Tawaf, adding both spiritual symbolism and aesthetic depth.

Each element is carefully designed and executed through design preparation, printing, weaving, and meticulous hand and machine embroidery. Skilled artisans then assemble the final components onto the Kiswa with precision using gold and silver-plated threads on black silk.

Traditional arts of hand embroidery and Arabic calligraphy

The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (WIRT) highlighted the artistic heritage behind the Kiswa through a dedicated digital campaign launched alongside the 1448 AH ceremony.

The campaign showcased the craftsmanship in hand embroidery, especially the detailing of Quranic verses and motifs using gold and silver threads. It also highlighted Arabic calligraphy, especially the Thuluth script, which is widely used on the Kiswa for its elegance and clarity at large scale.

Together, these traditional arts transform the Kiswa into a unified masterpiece that blends craftsmanship, heritage, and spiritual expression. The Royal Institute continues to document, preserve, and promote these traditions, ensuring that Saudi Arabia’s Islamic artistic heritage is passed on to future generations while gaining global recognition.

History of the Kiswa: Century of care and precision

The making of the Kaaba’s Kiswah is rooted in over a century of continuous development under Saudi leadership.

The modern Saudi-era tradition began in 1345 AH, when King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud directed the production of a covering for the Kaaba, lined with felt and durable fabric. A year later, in 1346 AH, the first dedicated workshop for producing the Kiswah was established in Ajyad, Makkah.

Since then, successive Saudi rulers have overseen the evolution of the Kiswah:

Under King Saud bin Abdulaziz (1375–1384 AH), production and preservation continued under state supervision.

During King Faisal’s reign (1384–1395 AH), the facility was upgraded and modernised.

Under King Khalid (1395–1402 AH), production capabilities were further enhanced.

During King Fahd’s rule (1402–1426 AH), the factory underwent major technological upgrades.

Under King Abdullah (1426–1436 AH), the King Abdulaziz Complex in Umm al-Joud became the central hub for production.

Under King Salman, further advancements in materials, techniques, and technology have continued to elevate the process.

Today, the Kiswah is produced in a world-class facility that blends traditional craftsmanship with modern precision, preserving a legacy passed down through generations.