Watch: Hajj security forces arrest man for transporting 6 to Makkah without permit

Saudi Arabian authorities have released footage of a resident being arrested for trying to transport six people into Makkah without permit.

The resident of Myanmar nationality was apprehended for transporting them in violation of Hajj regulations and instructions, attempting to bring them into Makkah. They were referred to the competent authority to apply the prescribed penalties against them.

The video showed a car that had stopped on the highway, with some men running up from the roadside and trying to get into it in a hurry. However, a police car approaches them from behind, blocking their way. They were asked to show relevant documents authorising their trip.

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Take a look at the video:

No Hajj without permit

Saudi Arabia announced penalties for those who violate regulations, ahead of the Hajj 2026 season, to ensure the safety of worshippers at the Holy Mosque, enabling them to perform rituals in a secure, easy, and peaceful environment.

From April 13, 2026, those who want to enter Makkah can only do so with a permit from the relevant authorities.

The Ministry said that a fine of up to 20,000 Saudi riyal will be imposed on anyone who: