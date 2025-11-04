  • search in Khaleej Times
Hajj 2026 registration now open for Muslim-minority countries via Nusuk platform

Here's how pilgrims and guides can register on the official Nusuk Hajj platform

Published: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 7:07 PM

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that pilgrims from Muslim-minority countries included in the Direct Hajj Program can register directly through the official Nusuk Hajj Platform, without the need to deal with any external intermediaries.

The Ministry emphasised that the Nusuk Hajj is the official and authorized platform for registration under the Direct Hajj Program, dedicated to enabling Muslims from the Muslim-minority countries included in the program to register directly through the platform. Registrations began on October 7, 2025.

Through Ministry-supervised integrated digital system, the platform aims to facilitate a safe and seamless experience for the pilgrim, from the registration to the selection and payment for Hajj packages.

The Ministry has clarified that the current phase is for account registration only, while the package selection and booking phase will begin later, according to the official date, which will be announced in due course.

Registration steps for pilgrims:

1. Visit the official platform: hajj.nusuk.sa

2. Select the country of residence and insert your email address.

3. Read and agree to the terms and conditions.

4. Verify your email through the OTP sent to your inbox.

5.Create a password for your account.

6. Complete personal information and upload the required documents (passport, personal photo, and proof of residence).

7. Confirm and submit your application.

After completing the registration, pilgrims can log in to their accounts to check the status of their applications and add family members (up to 7 individuals).

Registration steps for guides:

Individuals wishing to serve as guides can register through the platform by following the same "Registration Steps for Pilgrims" and then proceeding with:

1. Click on "Become a Guide"

2. Fill in the required details and submit the application.

3. Upon approval, guides will be able to have their profiles approved by licensed service providers authorized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The Ministry also emphasised that registration for Hajj is conducted only through the official platform: hajj.nusuk.sa. There are no intermediaries, external offices, or third parties authorized to register pilgrims under the Direct Hajj Program.

They urged pilgrims to beware of unauthorized links or advertisements requesting payments or transfers outside the Nusuk Hajj platform. They also asked applicants to ensure that service providers are verified and qualified through the Nusuk Hajj Platform.