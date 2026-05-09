Saudi Arabia arrests 18 residents for forging residency permits, Hajj wristbands

Eighteen residents were arrested in Saudi Arabia for forging residency permits, Nusuk cards and Hajj wristbands, as authorities in the Kingdom intensify a crackdown against violaters ahead of Hajj 2026.

The Hajj rituals are set to start later this month, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon on May 17. Authorities in the Kingdom have arrested several people who attempted to infiltrate and enter the holy city of Makkah illegally. They have repeatedly issued alerts on the importance of adhering to Hajj rules and regulations.

The Saudi General Directorate of Public Security has said that legal measures were taken against the 18 men, who are Pakistani and Afghan nationals. They were all referred to the Public Prosecution.

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Authorities have encouraged Saudi residents to report violators by calling 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.

In Saudi Arabia, penalties for those who violate regulations requiring a Hajj 2026 permit (1447 AH) were clearly outlined last month, to ensure the annual pilgrimage is smoothe and safe for everyone and to avoid overcrowding.

A fine of up to 100,000 Saudi riyal will be imposed on anyone who applies for a visit visa for a person who performs or attempts to perform Hajj without a permit, or enters or stays in Makkah and the Holy Sites from the first day of Dhu Al Qi'dah (April 19) until the end of the fourteenth day of Dhu Al Hijjah.

The fine will be multiplied according to the number of persons for whom a visit visa of any type was issued, and who performed or attempted to perform Hajj without a permit, or entered or remained in the city of Makkah and the Holy Sites.