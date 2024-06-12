Haj 2024: Flying taxi launched to transport pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Hamas welcomed the adoption of the resolution and said in a statement that it is ready to cooperate with mediators
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday launched the trial of a driverless air taxi that will transport pilgrims between holy sites during the Haj season.
This will be the world's first air taxi to be licensed by a civil aviation authority, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Besides shuttling Haj pilgrims from one holy site to another, air taxi services will be available to facilitate emergency travel and transport medical equipment and goods.
The trial was officially launched by Saleh Al Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and chairman of the Board of Directors of Saudi's General Authority of Civil Aviation.
The use of flying taxis for this year's Haj was first announced in January. Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) was planning to operate the aircraft that could transport four to six passengers between King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and hotels in Makkah.
