Haj 2024: 1,301 pilgrims died of heat; 83% of them were unauthorised, says Saudi Health Ministry

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 10:48 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 10:59 PM

During Haj 2024, 1,301 people died after walking long distances under the sun, according to Saudi Arabia's health minister Fahad Al-Jalajel, quoted by state television.

83 per cent of the pilgrims were not authorised, according to authorities. The pilgrims who passed away include a number of elderly people and those with chronic diseases, according to a post on X by an official handle, Inside the Haramain.

The pilgrims were exposed to heat for long periods of time without adequate shelter or rest.

The Saudi health ministry had issued advisories during the Haj season, warning of soaring temperatures and advising pilgrims to stay hydrated and avoid being outdoors during the hottest hours. Last year, the pilgrimage saw thousands of cases of heat stress.

Saudi Arabia implemented heat mitigation measures, including climate-controlled areas. It distributed water, and offered advice to pilgrims on protecting themselves from the sun.