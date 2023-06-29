Haj 2023: Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia brave intense heat; health advisory issued as temperatures soar

Health centres in Makkah and other holy sites are experiencing a notable rise in cases of heat exhaustion and sunstroke injuries

Muslim pilgrims walk before casting their stones at a pillar symbolising the stoning of Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina, Saudi Arabia June 28, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Over two million Muslim pilgrims are braving the intense summer heat to perform the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Ministry of Health has issued a health advisory to pilgrims as the temperature soars and millions perform pilgrimage in the sweltering heat.

With morning temperatures rising past 42 degrees Celsius, the ministry urged worshippers to follow all precautionary measures. To avoid the risk of heat exhaustion and sunstroke, pilgrims should use sunshades throughout the day and drink sufficient water and fluids to keep themselves hydrated. Pilgrims have been asked not to exhaust themselves with unnecessarily excessive activity and not to stand for long periods in long queues.

The health ministry reported that the heat stress centres in all hospitals in Makkah and Al Mukarramah and the holy sites are experiencing a notable rise in the cases of heat exhaustion and sunstroke injuries.

Recently, there have been 1,098 reported cases of incidents resulting from people not complying with the instructions issued by the MOH. These incidents are related to individuals failing to follow the guidelines and recommendations provided by the MOH regarding public health and safety measures. This season is witnessing a significant rise in temperatures.

Pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Haj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mekkah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo: AP

According to World Health Organization (WHO), pilgrims, especially older individuals, must avoid direct sun exposure and drink sufficient water. It also advises that pilgrims on medications that can exacerbate dehydration, such as diuretics, should see their attending doctors before travelling for Haj.

Pilgrims walk outdoors for hours in the heat around holy sites in Makkah and the surrounding desert. Physically, it can be difficult. Here are few essential guides on what to wear or carry.

What to wear

Photo: AFP

Dress for the heat, since daytime temperatures regularly soar past 40°C. The majority of rituals take place outdoors. Sun hats are key. Pilgrims often opt for wide-brimmed straw hats, or even cowboy hats. Umbrellas of every colour are everywhere. Some balance their prayer mats on their heads or the canopies from umbrellas.

All men are required to wear simple white robes without any stitching, a rule aimed at uniting rich and poor. Women must forego beauty products and cover their hair, but have more latitude to wear fabrics from their native countries.

When it comes to footwear, it’s best to wear something that’s durable for the long walks, but that also slips on and off easily, as pilgrims must remove their shoes before entering Makkah's Grand Mosque.

Sandals are sensible, but some pilgrims say it’s best also to wear socks as the mosque’s marble floor can be surprisingly cold as they walk around the Kaaba seven times.

What to carry

Photo: AFP

A day pack of some kind is essential for carrying food, water, sunscreen and other sundries. But backpacks can be a hassle when you’re crammed shoulder-to-shoulder.

Far more popular are cross-body bags that you can access without turning around.

Many pilgrims also carry a separate drawstring bag or pouch for their shoes. Usually at mosques, you can leave your shoes with an attendant at the entrance, but with hundreds of thousands at the Grand Mosque, that’s a sure way to lose your shoes, or at best waste a long time getting them back. It would also mean you have to exit the same way you entered, which is not always possible when the crowd takes you in another direction.

Campout checklist

The giant flows of pilgrims move back and forth between holy sites spread out over a length of more than 10 miles (16 kilometres) from the Grand Mosque to the Mount of Mercy, or Mount Arafat, out in the desert. Even within a single ritual site, it can take much of the day to walk from one end to another, like Mina, where pilgrims will stay in one of the world’s largest tent camps.

Another popular item: Pain relief cream for achy joints.

Inputs from SPA

