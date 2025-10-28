  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 28, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 6, 1447 | Fajr 05:06 | DXB weather-sun.svg33°C

Gulf nationals get equal treatment as citizens in health facilities across GCC countries

Over 204,000 Gulf citizens benefited from government medical services in the GCC countries outside their home countries during 2023

Published: Tue 28 Oct 2025, 1:36 PM

Top Stories

UAE: 2 girls saved from drowning at Mamzar Beach; Sharjah authority honours rescuer

UAE: 2 girls saved from drowning at Mamzar Beach; Sharjah authority honours rescuer

Sharjah tenants to get full fine exemption, 50% fee relief for expired leases

Sharjah tenants to get full fine exemption, 50% fee relief for expired leases

UAE: Gang robbing bank customers busted in Fujairah; criminals wanted in other city

UAE: Gang robbing bank customers busted in Fujairah; criminals wanted in other city

All Gulf citizens residing or visiting different GCC countries have the right to comprehensive healthcare in those places, Gulf Cooperation Council said.

The type of services depends on the length of stay. Those visiting for up to 3 months can avail primary healthcare services, emergency and ambulance assistance, along with critical cases that require hospitalisation until the end of the emergency.

Recommended For You

Crescent Enterprises and Majarra partnership expands knowledge access for thousands of Arab youth

Crescent Enterprises and Majarra partnership expands knowledge access for thousands of Arab youth

'Circle Dubai’ aims to reduce daily waste by nearly half a kg per resident

'Circle Dubai’ aims to reduce daily waste by nearly half a kg per resident

Sharjah launches new ship to Sir Bu Nair Island with 80-passenger capacity, 'freezing rooms'

Sharjah launches new ship to Sir Bu Nair Island with 80-passenger capacity, 'freezing rooms'

Wolves fans change their tune as Pereira calls for unity

Wolves fans change their tune as Pereira calls for unity

UAE: Indian expats to get e-passports with chips when applying through new portal

UAE: Indian expats to get e-passports with chips when applying through new portal

 

Gulf citizens who are residents in a GCC country for over three months, and have a valid residency and a property ownership or lease contract, can get all health services in hospitals and government health centres.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During a meeting of GCC health ministers, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of GCC, said over 204,000 Gulf citizens benefited from government medical services in the GCC countries outside their home countries during 2023, in implementation of the principle of equal treatment among citizens of the GCC countries. 

"The total number of hospitals in the GCC countries has exceeded 863, and the number of health centres and complexes has exceeded 3,400 health facilities," he added. 

With the Gulf acting as a "collective homeland", countries offer benefits to GCC citizens that are equivalent to the benefits enjoyed by each country's nationals.

In the UAE, GCC nationals working in the private sector shall also be treated equally to UAE nationals working in the private sector, whether in terms of employment or insurance coverage, according to Cabinet Resolution No. 72/5 of 2007. However, this does not affect the Emiratisation quota set for UAE citizens in the private sector.