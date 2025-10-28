Gulf nationals get equal treatment as citizens in health facilities across GCC countries

All Gulf citizens residing or visiting different GCC countries have the right to comprehensive healthcare in those places, Gulf Cooperation Council said.

The type of services depends on the length of stay. Those visiting for up to 3 months can avail primary healthcare services, emergency and ambulance assistance, along with critical cases that require hospitalisation until the end of the emergency.

Gulf citizens who are residents in a GCC country for over three months, and have a valid residency and a property ownership or lease contract, can get all health services in hospitals and government health centres.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During a meeting of GCC health ministers, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of GCC, said over 204,000 Gulf citizens benefited from government medical services in the GCC countries outside their home countries during 2023, in implementation of the principle of equal treatment among citizens of the GCC countries.

"The total number of hospitals in the GCC countries has exceeded 863, and the number of health centres and complexes has exceeded 3,400 health facilities," he added.

With the Gulf acting as a "collective homeland", countries offer benefits to GCC citizens that are equivalent to the benefits enjoyed by each country's nationals.

In the UAE, GCC nationals working in the private sector shall also be treated equally to UAE nationals working in the private sector, whether in terms of employment or insurance coverage, according to Cabinet Resolution No. 72/5 of 2007. However, this does not affect the Emiratisation quota set for UAE citizens in the private sector.