11-year-old girl killed in Kuwait after drone shrapnel falls in residential area

A 11-year-old girl died in Kuwait after succumbing to injuries from a shrapnel falling in a residential area amid the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict, the country's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday, March 4.

A resident of Kuwait, the young girl was injured in the capital of Kuwait City. After receiving reports of the incident, emergency medical teams responded immediately and arrived at the scene.

Resuscitation efforts were carried out in the ambulance while transporting the girl to Al-Amiri hospital and continued for nearly half an hour after her arrival at the medical facility.

Unfortunately, she passed away due to her injuries, despite the attempts to save her life.

The young girl, who is survived by four family members — including her mother — are currently undergoing medical evaluation and have been placed under observation at the hospital to ensure their safety and monitor their health condition.

The ministry extended its sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the girl’s family, praying that God grants her His vast mercy, gives her family patience and comfort, and blesses the injured with a speedy recovery.