Photos: Girl injured, homes damaged in Iranian attacks on Bahrain

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had launched counter-attacks on US military targets in Kuwait and Bahrain

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 11 Jun 2026, 2:20 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that an 11-year-old girl suffered minor injuries, while vehicles caught fire and homes were damaged in Hamad Town and the capital Manama after debris fell from Iranian drones that were intercepted and destroyed.

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The ministry published pictures of scorched cars and buildings and firefighters trying to put out blaze in several homes.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had said it had launched counter-attacks on 18 US military targets at airbases in Kuwait and Bahrain, as well as the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. It later said it had also targeted the al-Azraq air base in Jordan for a second night running, firing 12 ballistic missiles at the US base.

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The US and Iran traded air attacks for a second straight day on Thursday, with President Donald Trump vowing further strikes if Tehran does not immediately agree to a peace deal.

The escalation in hostilities began this week with Monday's downing of a US Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, which sparked a series of tit-for-tat attacks across Iran and on US bases around the region.

It was the most serious threat to a fragile ceasefire agreed in April, dampening hopes for a swift end to the war that started in late February with massive U.S.-Israeli joint air strikes on Iran.

The U.S. military said its latest attacks targeted "military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran" in response to what it called Tehran's "unwarranted and continued aggression."

Trump told Fox News reporter Trey Yingst on Wednesday evening the US strikes would stop shortly but that he would resume heavy bombing if Iran's leaders did not sign an agreement with the United States immediately, Yingst wrote on X.

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