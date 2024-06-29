GCC strongly condemns Israeli decision on expansion of settlement in West Bank

Photo: Reuters File

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 8:12 PM

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi expressed his strong condemnation and rejection of the decision of the Israeli Security Cabinet regarding the expansion of settlement operations in the West Bank.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Albudaiwi emphasised the categorical rejection by the GCC of the continuous and systematic violations, by the Israeli occupation forces, of international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.

He noted that the continuation of these dangerous policies by Israeli occupation authorities will lead to instability and insecurity in the region.

Moreover, he reiterated the firm and steadfast position of the GCC in supporting the Palestinian cause and reaching a solution based on ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.