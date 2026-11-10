GCC states agree to establish military advanced command headquarters in Kuwait

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GCC states have approved the establishment of an Advanced Command for the Unified Military Command in Kuwait and the allocation of appropriate forces to it, the six-member bloc announced on Tuesday, November 10.

The GCC established its Unified Military Command at a summit in Kuwait in December 2013 to plan and manage joint military operations and strengthen member states' defence capabilities against potential threats to their territory, airspace, waters and interests.

In a speech during the 23rd meeting of the GCC's Joint Defence Council in Manama, GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi addressed the rapid ongoing developments in the Middle East, following Iran's attacks. AlBudaiwi praising the level of military cooperation and coordination among the GCC states to mitigate these developments and their repercussions. The session was attended by defence ministers from the bloc's member states

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"The GCC's joint military action receives the utmost attention, care, and support from Their Majesties and Highnesses the Leaders of the GCC states, stemming from their belief in the bonds of cohesion uniting the member states," Albudaiwi said.

This also reflects their awareness of the responsibility of the armed forces in the GCC states to secure their safety and stability, safeguard their independence, and develop and advance them to keep pace with the hopes and aspirations placed upon them GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi

AlBudaiwi clarified that the agenda of today's meeting included several significant decisions that will propel the GCC's joint Gulf military cooperation toward broader horizons of integration.

The Gulf Arab states, most of which host huge US military bases, have faced repeated Iranian missile and drone attacks since the United States and Israel launched their war on Iran on February 28. The war has disrupted air travel and shipping, and raised concerns over the security of the region's vital oil and gas exports.

AlBudaiwi condemned in the strongest terms the Iranian attacks that targeted the GCC states and caused damage to numerous civilian objects and infrastructure, while also expressing his strong condemnation and denunciation of the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and their targeting of the holy sites. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry reported limited damage to an Aramco administrative building in the capital, Riyadh, with no injuries or fatalities, without identifying those responsible. The Iran-backed Houthi group have claimed multiple attacks on the Kingdom recently, amid intensified fighting on the Yemen front, which is seen as a spillover of the wider Iran-US war.

In the UAE, a total of 3,617 aerial threats were intercepted amid regional tensions, the government revealed on November 9. Drones accounted for nearly four in five interceptions. The Armed Forces intercepted 2,875 drones, 705 ballistic missiles and 37 cruise missiles. The government did not specify the dates covered by the tally, saying the military activated its defence systems amid “recent regional challenges”.

(With inputs from Reuters)