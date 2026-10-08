GCC Secretary-General strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi airports

Al Budaiwi said this requires a firm and deterrent international stance to prevent these practices that threaten regional and international peace and security

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 8 Oct 2026, 2:26 PM
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The GCC Secretary-General, Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, strongly condemned the terrorist attacks carried out by the Houthi militia, targeting Abha and King Khalid airports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said that targeting civilian airports and endangering the lives of travellers, airport staff, and civilians constitutes a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms.

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Al Budaiwi said this requires a firm and deterrent international stance to prevent these practices that threaten regional and international peace and security.

He reaffirmed the GCC states' unwavering support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and their complete solidarity with it in confronting all threats to its security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

Al Budaiwi also expressed support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its territory, resources, and security, and offered his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

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