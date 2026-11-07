GCC Railway agreement to be signed on November 8 in Bahrain's capital

The deal is also set to define the responsibilities of member states and enhance cooperation with the GCC Railways Authority

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 7 Nov 2026, 9:40 PM UPDATED: Sat 7 Nov 2026, 9:42 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

An agreement on the mega rail project linking all six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC): Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, will be inked on Sunday, November 8.

The bloc stated that the signing ceremony will take place in Manama, as Bahrain currently holds the GCC presidency. The signing will be attended by ministers of transport and communications of the GCC member states, as well as the GCC Secretary General Jassim Albudaiwi.

Recommended For You

Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments

Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments

Iran's IRGC says two tankers and tugboat caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's IRGC says two tankers and tugboat caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

'I had no money': Sharjah Ruler says he had to sell shares to issue his newest book

'I had no money': Sharjah Ruler says he had to sell shares to issue his newest book

Fresh tests needed to renew UAE driving licence expired over 10 years ago

Fresh tests needed to renew UAE driving licence expired over 10 years ago

Soon you will own a flying car that you can drive on the road

Soon you will own a flying car that you can drive on the road

 

Key highlights of the GCC Railway agreement include the implementation and operation of the project according to a working plan and a timeline agreed by the six Gulf states. The deal is also set to define the responsibilities of member states and enhance cooperation with the GCC Railways Authority to monitor implementation progress and overcome obstacles.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The aim of the GCC Railway is to provide safe, economical, and environmentally friendly transport for passengers and freight while supporting trade, economic, and social exchanges among GCC member states.

GCC Railway to be complete by 2030

Spanning more than 2,100km across six Gulf states, the network is expected to become one of the region's most transformative infrastructure projects, reinforcing trade connectivity, economic diversification and logistics security.

In June, a report by PwC Middle East showed that the landmark project has reached approximately 50 per cent completion, with full operations targeted by 2030.

The renewed focus on rail comes as the Gulf faces one of its most challenging geopolitical environments in recent years. Tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz — through which nearly 20 per cent of global oil supplies and a significant share of regional trade pass every day — have highlighted the vulnerability of traditional shipping routes and underscored the importance of developing alternative transport corridors.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump says Iran 'not doing anything' on nuclear programme without US approval

2

Fresh tests needed to renew UAE driving licence expired over 10 years ago

3

Qatar says its mediation efforts between US and Iran continue to prevent escalation

4

UAE arrests 20 international drug network members, foils attempt to smuggle 30kg drugs

5

Houthis say they targeted King Fahd Airport in Dammam; no Saudi confirmation