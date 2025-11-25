New overhead line to connect UAE with Saudi Arabia in GCC's new electrical expansion project

The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority has signed contracts to implement expansion projects with the UAE and the direct interconnection project between the Authority's network and Oman's network. The contracts were signed during an official ceremony held at the Authority's headquarters in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The project aims to develop the electrical interconnection network between the UAE and the GCC countries, thereby enhancing energy security and paving the way for broader economic and developmental integration at the regional level, as well as supporting efforts to transition towards clean energy in line with the GCC countries' strategies aimed at building an energy system that is efficient, flexible and sustainable and supports sustainable economic growth.

The project includes the construction of a 96-kilometer, double-circuit 400 kV overhead line to connect the Al Sila station in the UAE with the Salwa station in Saudi Arabia, in addition to the expansion of three main stations, including: Ghunan, Al Sila, and Salwa, which belong to the Authority.

The project includes expanding the 400 kV conversion equipment by adding circuit breakers, electrical reactors, and protection and control systems, which will enhance the reliability and efficiency of the Gulf network's performance. Implementation is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and be completed by the fourth quarter of 2027.

This strategic project was designed to enhance the electrical interconnection authority’s network and increase the capacity for transmitting electrical power with the UAE, based on comprehensive technical and economic feasibility studies that proved the project’s alignment with the authority’s strategic plans, ensuring the provision of a flexible and efficient electrical network and achieving long-term benefits for the region’s energy infrastructure.

The project also includes the construction of a 400 kV double-circuit power line linking the Al Sila station in the UAE and the Ibri station, which will be built by the Authority in the Sultanate of Oman, with a total length of 530 kilometers, in addition to the construction of two 400 kV transmission stations in both the Ibri area in the Sultanate of Oman and the Al Baynunah area in the UAE, equipped with advanced control, protection and communication systems to ensure the highest levels of efficiency, reliability and safety.

The project will be equipped with a dynamic compensator station (STATCOM) to enhance network stability and increase transmission capacity, providing a total capacity of up to 1,600 megawatts. Construction work is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, and the project is expected to enter service by the end of 2027.

This project will bring significant benefits to the Sultanate of Oman and the GCC countries, by achieving economic savings in investments in production capacities, operating costs and fuel, which will enhance the capabilities of exchanging and trading electrical energy between the GCC countries and the Sultanate of Oman directly, and increase the flexibility and stability of electrical systems, in addition to its contribution to reducing carbon emissions in support of environmental conservation goals.