GCC leaders say trust with Iran has eroded, call for faster Gulf military integration

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meeting held on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, underscored closer alignment among Gulf states in response to regional instability, alongside accelerated efforts to deepen economic, military, and infrastructure integration to strengthen long-term security and resilience.

Condemns Iran's attack

The summit, attended by member states' leaders and ministers, focused on the deteriorating security situation in the region, particularly what the Gulf described as a sharp escalation involving Iranian attacks against member states and Jordan.

The leaders strongly condemned these attacks, which they said targeted civilian infrastructure and vital facilities, resulting in loss of life and damage to property. The Council called these a serious violation of national sovereignty, international law, the UN Charter, and established norms of good neighbourliness.

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According to the statement, these developments have significantly eroded trust between GCC states and Iran, prompting leaders to call on Tehran to take meaningful steps to rebuild confidence and de-escalate tensions through serious diplomatic engagement.

GCC Council call for faster military integration

The GCC leaders reaffirmed their strategic position that the security of member states is indivisible. They emphasised that any attack on one member state constitutes an attack on all, in accordance with the GCC Joint Defence Agreement.

They also reiterated the right of member states to defend themselves individually or collectively under Article 51 of the UN Charter, including the use of all necessary measures to protect sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national stability.

In this context, the leaders praised the readiness and effectiveness of the armed forces of GCC countries in responding to missile and drone attacks. They highlighted the professionalism demonstrated in intercepting and neutralising threats, and ensuring the protection of critical infrastructure and civilian lives.

Unrestricted movement through Strait of Hormuz

A significant point of discussion was maritime security, particularly in relation to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.

The GCC leaders firmly rejected what they described as illegal measures to restrict navigation in the Strait, including attempts to impose fees or obstruct maritime traffic. They called for the full restoration of safe and unrestricted navigation, and for conditions in the Strait to return to their pre-crisis state as of February 28, 2026.

The leaders emphasised that any disruption to maritime traffic in this corridor would have serious implications not only for regional stability but also for global energy and trade flows.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of advancing military integration among GCC countries. Leaders called for faster progress on shared defence capabilities, including the development of an early warning system for ballistic missile threats. This system aims to improve regional preparedness and strengthen collective response to evolving security challenges.

Infrastructure integration in GCC states

The summit also emphasised accelerating long-term economic and infrastructure integration across GCC states. The leaders directed the GCC General Secretariat, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, to expedite the implementation of key joint projects.

These include the GCC railway network to boost regional connectivity, electricity interconnection systems to enhance energy reliability, oil and gas pipeline infrastructure linking member states, and water interconnection projects to improve resource security.

The agenda also covers the development of strategic reserve zones and the expansion of logistics and transport cooperation frameworks, as part of broader efforts to deepen economic integration and strengthen the region’s resilience to future shocks.