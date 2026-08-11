Kuwait announces August 27 paid holiday for public sector on Prophet's birthday

The Prophet’s birthday is traditionally observed on 12 Rabi Al Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, in many Muslim-majority countries, including those in the Gulf

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 11 Aug 2026, 6:05 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Kuwait announced that Thursday, August 27, is a public holiday for government entities to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The decision gives government employees a three-day weekend, with the holiday falling immediately before the regular Friday-Saturday weekend.

Recommended For You

Adnoc Gas monitoring situation in Strait of Hormuz; Habshan complex 85% restored

Adnoc Gas monitoring situation in Strait of Hormuz; Habshan complex 85% restored

UAE announces fee for cafes, hotels, malls for playing music from December

UAE announces fee for cafes, hotels, malls for playing music from December

Dubai shared housing: Families, bachelors among eligible groups; rent to be paid monthly

Dubai shared housing: Families, bachelors among eligible groups; rent to be paid monthly

Trump says US has swept Strait of Hormuz for mines

Trump says US has swept Strait of Hormuz for mines

UAE foils advanced cyberattacks targeting aviation, energy, education sectors

UAE foils advanced cyberattacks targeting aviation, energy, education sectors

 

The Prophet’s birthday is traditionally observed on 12 Rabi Al Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, in many Muslim-majority countries, including those in the Gulf.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Kuwait is not the only Gulf country preparing for a long weekend. Earlier, the UAE announced that Friday, August 28, 2026 as a holiday for public and private sectors this year for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The break will give most UAE employees a three-day weekend, with Saturday and Sunday being their regular days off. Public sector employees in Sharjah already observe Fridays as part of their weekend schedule.

The long weekend also comes during the final week of the school summer break in the UAE, with the 2026-27 academic year set to begin on August 31.

The Prophet’s birthday is traditionally observed on 12 Rabi Al Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, in many Muslim-majority countries, including those in the Gulf.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Adnoc Gas monitoring situation in Strait of Hormuz; Habshan complex 85% restored

2

Abu Dhabi announces free tourist visas for some Indian travellers until October 31

3

UAE announces fee for cafes, hotels, malls for playing music from December

4

UAE holidays 2027: New year to start with 3-day weekend; more long breaks expected

5

Dubai shared housing: Families, bachelors among eligible groups; rent to be paid monthly