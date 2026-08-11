Kuwait announces August 27 paid holiday for public sector on Prophet's birthday

Kuwait announced that Thursday, August 27, is a public holiday for government entities to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The decision gives government employees a three-day weekend, with the holiday falling immediately before the regular Friday-Saturday weekend.

The Prophet’s birthday is traditionally observed on 12 Rabi Al Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, in many Muslim-majority countries, including those in the Gulf.

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Kuwait is not the only Gulf country preparing for a long weekend. Earlier, the UAE announced that Friday, August 28, 2026 as a holiday for public and private sectors this year for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The break will give most UAE employees a three-day weekend, with Saturday and Sunday being their regular days off. Public sector employees in Sharjah already observe Fridays as part of their weekend schedule.

The long weekend also comes during the final week of the school summer break in the UAE, with the 2026-27 academic year set to begin on August 31.

The Prophet’s birthday is traditionally observed on 12 Rabi Al Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, in many Muslim-majority countries, including those in the Gulf.