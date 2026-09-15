GCC chief calls for unified Gulf media strategy to counter misinformation

Gulf countries need a unified media framework capable of responding rapidly to misinformation and communicating the region’s position with one clear voice, GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said.

Speaking at the Arab Media Summit 2026 in Dubai, Albudaiwi said recent regional developments had demonstrated the need for closer coordination among media institutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

He called for a shared Gulf media vision supported by practical mechanisms to address misleading campaigns, counter rumours and ensure accurate information reaches audiences quickly through traditional and digital platforms.