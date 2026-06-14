GCC, Arab Parliament condemn misleading media claims targeting UAE and Qatar

As the UAE and Qatar face renewed scrutiny from misleading media narratives, the Arab Parliament and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have issued strong statements regarding the biased targeting of two Gulf countries. Both bodies highlighted that these unsubstantiated allegations aim to undermine regional stability, peace-building, and international diplomatic efforts

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed his condemnation and denunciation of the malicious media allegations and undocumented information circulating that target the UAE and Qatar, which seek to cast doubt on their positions and constructive role in supporting regional and international security and stability.

"Over the past years, the UAE and the State of Qatar have provided a pioneering model in adopting policies that support regional stability through their active contributions to bridging views, supporting diplomatic endeavours, and enhancing international co-operation to address the challenges and crises facing the region, reflecting a responsible approach aimed at consolidating security and achieving development and prosperity for their peoples," he explained.

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Both bodies reaffirmed their support for the UAE and Qatar, stressing the importance of media integrity and urging the need to avoid spreading unverified claims that could undermine regional stability or diplomatic relations.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has also condemned what he described as misleading media reports and allegations that lack accuracy and objectivity.

In a statement, Al Yamahi said such narratives do not serve the interests of the peoples of the region and contribute to spreading confusion and distorting facts at a time when current challenges require enhanced cooperation and solidarity among Arab countries to address crises and strengthen the foundations of development and peace.

He noted that the UAE and Qatar have played important roles in supporting initiatives and diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving conflicts and addressing crises, reflecting a clear commitment to the principles of cooperation, partnership and joint action to achieve development and prosperity for the peoples of the region.

Al Yamahi stressed that the Arab Parliament firmly rejects media disinformation campaigns and attempts to sow division, underscoring that Arab solidarity, respect for state sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries are fundamental pillars for preserving the security and stability of the region.