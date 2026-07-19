Four Omanis killed in road crash after vehicle collides with tractor-trailer

Four Omani citizens were killed in a road accident on Saturday, according to the Royal Oman Police (ROP). The accident took place after their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer (truck with a trailer) and overturned in the Nimr area.

The Royal Oman Police Air Wing transported the bodies of the victims from the Wilayat of Shalim and the Hallaniyat Islands to the Wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali.

Two other people injured in the crash were taken to Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah, where they are receiving medical treatment. Authorities have not released details about the condition of the injured or the circumstances that led to the collision.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Following the accident, the Royal Oman Police urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, comply with traffic regulations and adhere to posted speed limits.

The Royal Oman Police urged all road users to drive cautiously, adhere to traffic regulations, observe the speed limits set for each road, ensure they are well-rested before travelling, and avoid using mobile phones while driving.

A day before the Saturday fatal crash, the General Directorate of Traffic stopped two drivers who were recorded by mobile speed detection devices traveling over 200 km/h on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road toward Dhofar Governorate. Legal action against the motorists is underway.

The Royal Oman Police emphasised that it will continue to monitor roads using patrols and speed detection devices, and will take immediate action against drivers who violate traffic laws, especially those who excessively speed.