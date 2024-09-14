Former Kuwaiti PM passes away at 82

Many Palestinians head to Beit Lahia to get this cheap fuel, braving clashes between Hamas militants and Israeli forces and widespread Israeli airstrikes
Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the former Prime Minister of Kuwait, has passed away on Saturday, aged 82, according to local media reports.
Sheikh Jaber held office from 2011 until 2019 as the Prime Minister of Kuwait. Prior to that, he held roles at several governmental departments.
Born in 1942, he began his career at the administrative department in the Amiri Diwan in 1968. Sheikh Jaber went on to be governor of Hawalli, and then of Ahmadi, and take on ministerial roles.
In 2001, he was named Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. He was then appointed as First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior, and Minister of Defence, and he was reappointed to the same positions in the two government formations held on July 11, 2006 and March 25, 2007.
He was appointed Prime Minister in November 2011, a position Sheikh Jaber held until 2019.
