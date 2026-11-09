Gulf Football body hands Saudi club 3-0 defeat, QR150,000 fine for missing Iraq match

The Gulf Football Federation's Disciplinary Committee has awarded Iraq's Erbil a 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia's Al Ettifaq after the latter failed to attend their Gulf Club Champions League fixture on October 28.

The match, part of the second round of Group C in the 2026-2027 competition, was scheduled to take place at Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, Iraq.

Al Ettifaq was also fined 150,000 Qatari riyals for failing to turn up for the scheduled fixture.

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In an official statement, the committee said its decision was reached in accordance with the regulations governing the Gulf Football Federation's competitions and the disciplinary powers vested in it.

It added that the ruling followed a review of reports submitted by the Competitions Committee and an assessment of the circumstances surrounding the club's failure to attend the match, in line with the established procedures for such cases.

The Gulf Football Federation reiterated its commitment to applying its rules and regulations consistently across all participating clubs, without exception.

It said this approach was aimed at ensuring fairness, safeguarding equal opportunities among teams and maintaining compliance with the rules and procedures governing its competitions.