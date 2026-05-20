Five killed in house fire in Kuwait's in Jleeb Al Shuyoukh

Five people were killed after a fire broke out in a house in Jleeb Al Shuyoukh on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Kuwait General Fire Force, firefighting teams from the Sumood Central and Al Aridiya fire centres responded to the incident and managed to bring the blaze under control. The teams worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas before handing the site over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

Officials have not yet released details about the identities of the victims or the cause of the fire.

The Kuwait Fire Force urged citizens and residents to follow safety and fire prevention measures to protect lives and property and avoid similar incidents in the future.