First batch of Pakistani pilgrims in 'Makkah Route' programme arrive in Saudi Arabia

This initiative was introduced in 2018 by the Kingdom to facilitate pilgrims' visas, journey, stay, and more

Photos: SPA

By Web Desk Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 10:41 AM Last updated: Mon 22 May 2023, 10:45 AM

The first flights carrying Pakistani pilgrims to Saudi Arabia as a part of the 'Makkah Route' initative has arrived in the Kingdom.

They landed in Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah on flights from Islamabad International Airport in Pakistan. Upon their arrival, the pilgrims were transferred directly to buses to take them to their places of stay in Makkah and Madinah. Service agencies are responsible for delivering their luggage to them.

The 'Makkah Route' initiative was introduced in 2018 to facilitate the journeys of pilgrims from different countries. The programme helps travellers with passport, visa, and customs procedures, as well as arranges transport, luggage, and accommodation in Saudi Arabia. It also takes care of any health requirements.

Pakistan is one of the latest countries to be included in the list of beneficiaries, which also covers countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: