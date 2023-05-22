First batch of Pakistani pilgrims in 'Makkah Route' programme arrive in Saudi Arabia

The former Italian Prime Minister was treated for a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia
The first flights carrying Pakistani pilgrims to Saudi Arabia as a part of the 'Makkah Route' initative has arrived in the Kingdom.
They landed in Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah on flights from Islamabad International Airport in Pakistan. Upon their arrival, the pilgrims were transferred directly to buses to take them to their places of stay in Makkah and Madinah. Service agencies are responsible for delivering their luggage to them.
The 'Makkah Route' initiative was introduced in 2018 to facilitate the journeys of pilgrims from different countries. The programme helps travellers with passport, visa, and customs procedures, as well as arranges transport, luggage, and accommodation in Saudi Arabia. It also takes care of any health requirements.
Pakistan is one of the latest countries to be included in the list of beneficiaries, which also covers countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Bangladesh.
ALSO READ:
The former Italian Prime Minister was treated for a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia
Army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan took the long-anticipated step on Friday
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, confirmed on national television that Zelensky would attend the summit
Despite the dangers, the frontier's farmland offers some of the only areas in the densely-populated urban environment suitable for beekeeping
Covid-19 has wreaked global devastation and officially killed nearly seven million people, with the true figure believed to be closer to 20 million
The quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometres (23 miles), the US Geological Service said
Official says new measures will aim to extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities
More than 840,000 people have been displaced within Sudan and over 220,000 have fled to neighbouring countries