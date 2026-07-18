Fire breaks out at Kuwait power and desalination plant after Iranian attack

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Iranian strikes on Kuwait have hit critical infrastructure, with the country's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy saying a power generation and water desalination plant was targeted in what it described as a 'criminal Iranian attack'.

The strike sparked a fire at the facility, prompting authorities to take several power generation units offline as a precaution to protect the plant and maintain the stability of the national electricity grid.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ministry said emergency response plans had been activated, with firefighting and repair operations continuing.

It also urged residents to conserve electricity, particularly between 11am and 5pm, while recovery efforts remain underway.

The latest attack comes just a day after a similar strike damaged a power generation and water desalination station, sparking a fire and disrupting multiple electricity generation units.

In another incident, Kuwait’s Fire Force said its teams were responding to two fires at separate locations following recent Iranian attacks on the country.

Five firefighting teams, supported by oil sector firefighting units, were deployed to the first site, while three teams responded to the second.

The fire service said several firefighters and one worker were injured during firefighting operations at the first location. The site was evacuated, and those injured were taken for medical treatment.

These distinct incidents come as Kuwait’s army said it was responding to hostile drone threats, urging the public to follow safety instructions and remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Airways announced it was rescheduling most flights following the closure of the country's airspace on July 18.

The attacks come amid renewed flare-ups between the US and Iran after a peace MoU brought a fragile ceasefire in the war which broke out on February 28.