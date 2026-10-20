Viral video on indecent act in Makkah that led to executions is 'misleading': Holy Mosques

A video that went viral online recently and was attributed to the execution of two Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia is 'misleading', a media and news company that regularly shares updates from Islam's two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah reported on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, October 14, Saudi authorities executed two Bangladeshi nationals for committing an act of indecency inside a mosque in Makkah, Islam's holiest city. A statement by the Gulf country's Ministry of Interior on the matter did not provide more details or identify the mosque where the reported incident took place.

However, it named the offenders as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar. Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining security, upholding justice and enforcing Islamic law against those who violate the sanctity of mosques or commit offences against the honour of others.

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Following the news of the execution, a video of a man and a woman near Al Hajar Al Aswad, a rock set into the eastern corner of the Kaaba and is revered by Muslims, went viral online. Captions online linked the content of the video to the reported indecent act committed by the two Bangladeshis. "The video being circulated with this claim is false and is not evidence of their execution," The Holy Mosques X account said.

No statement by the Bangladesh embassy in Saudi Arabia was immediately available.