Fact check: Videos showing huge masses of pilgrims, overcrowding at Hajj are AI-generated

Some videos being shared online, claiming to depict scenes from Hajj 2026, are AI-generated and circulated by fake accounts, according to a repost by the Saudi-based account 'The Holy Mosques'.

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These videos, which falsely show massive numbers of people, and overcrowding, are "a lie, a fabrication, and an attempt to mislead the public and insult the intelligence of Muslims worldwide," the tweet reposted by 'The Holy Mosques' said.

Watch the videos here:

The social media account 'The Holy Mosques', which is widely followed for its updates regarding the holy sites, reposted the clarification originally made by X user Wael Al Ahmadi, who holds a Bachelor's Degree in Media, and seems to be located in the Makkah region, according to his profile.

Saudi Arabia "organises Hajj in a professional manner to ensure the safety & comfort of pilgrims and provide them with all means of comfort," The Holy Mosques said.

Hajj 2026 safety measures

As millions of Muslims undertake the pilgrimage, Saudi Arabia has rolled out measures to protect worshippers from the extreme heat:

Authorities rely on one of the most powerful air conditioning systems in the world to cool the Grand Mosque's courtyards, according to Saudi state television

Other areas have huge fans, mist sprayers and cooled flooring systems to mitigate the searing heat

Trucks are also continuously distributing free bottles of ice-cold water to pilgrims

In early May, Saudi Arabia also deployed more than 4,500 trained volunteers to support pilgrims during the Hajj season. Officials said the initiative is part of a wider volunteer programme expected to involve more than 20,000 participants throughout the season.

The volunteers, both men and women, will help with a range of field duties, including guiding pilgrims, supporting crowd movement, assisting at service sites and working alongside municipal teams on operational tasks.

Countries, like UAE, also support their own nationals in completing the pilgrimage. This year, the Emirates rolled out a comprehensive healthcare and preventive support system for Hajj pilgrims, with all Emirati pilgrims completing mandatory vaccinations before travelling to the Holy Sites.

UAE authorities said that medical teams have already been deployed in Makkah and the Holy Sites. Preparations included screening and categorising pilgrims based on their health conditions before departure to assess their fitness to perform Hajj rituals.