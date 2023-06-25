Explainer: What is the Haj pilgrimage and what does it mean for Muslims?

A Muslim worshipper touches the holy Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah. -- AFP

By AP Published: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 11:30 AM

Over 2 million Muslims will take part in this week's Haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia, as one of the world's largest religious gatherings returns to full capacity following years of coronavirus restrictions.

The Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims are required to undertake it at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able to do so. For the pilgrims, it is a profound spiritual experience that wipes away sins, brings them closer to God and highlights Muslim unity.

Here's a look at the pilgrimage, which begins on Monday, and its meaning.

The pilgrimage draws Muslims from around the world to Makkah, in Saudi Arabia, where they walk in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and retrace the journey of Ibrahim (peace be upon him) and Ismail (peace be upon him).

As related in the Holy Quran, Ibrahim is called upon to sacrifice his son Ismail as a test of faith, but God stays his hand at the last moment. Ibrahim and Ismail later are said to have built the holy Kaaba together.

The holy Kaaba was a centre for polytheistic worship among pagan Arabs until the arrival of Islam in the 7th century, when the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) consecrated the site and inaugurated the Haj.

Muslim worshippers and pilgrims gather around the holy Kaaba.-- AFP

Muslims do not worship the holy Kaaba, a cube-shaped structure covered in a black, gold-embroidered cloth, but view it as their most sacred place and a powerful symbol of unity and monotheism. No matter where they are in the world, Muslims face toward the Kaaba during their daily prayers.

The Haj has been held every year since the time of the prophet, even through wars, plagues and other turmoil.

In 2020, amid worldwide coronavirus lockdowns, Saudi Arabia limited the pilgrimage to a few thousand citizens and local residents. This is the first year it returns to full capacity.

Some pilgrims spend their whole lives saving up for the journey or wait years before getting a permit, which Saudi authorities distribute to countries based on a quota system. Travel agents offer packages catering to all income levels, and charities assist needy pilgrims.

Pilgrims begin by entering a state of spiritual purity known as “ihram.” Women forgo make-up and perfume and cover their hair, while men change into seamless terrycloth robes. The garments cannot contain any stitching, a rule intended to promote unity among rich and poor.

Pilgrims are forbidden from cutting their hair, trimming their nails or engaging in sexual intercourse while in the state of ihram. They are not supposed to argue or fight, but the heat, crowds and difficulty of the journey inevitably test people's patience.

The Haj begins with Muslims circling the holy Kaaba counter-clockwise seven times while reciting prayers. Then they walk between two hills in a reenactment of Hagar's search for water for her son, Ismail.

All of this takes place inside Makkah's Grand Mosque — the world's largest — which encompasses the holy Kaaba and the two hills.

The next day, pilgrims head to Mount Arafat, some 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of Mecca, where the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered his final sermon. Here, they stand in prayer throughout the day asking God for forgiveness of their sins in what many view as the spiritual high point of the pilgrimage.

Around sunset, pilgrims walk or take buses to an area called Muzdalifa, 9 kilometres (5.5 miles) west of Arafat. They pick up pebbles to use the next day in a symbolic stoning of the devil in the valley of Mina, where Ibrahim was tempted to ignore God's command to sacrifice his son. The pilgrims stay for several nights in Mina in one of the largest tent camps in the world.

The pilgrimage ends with a final circling of the holy Kaaba and further casting of stones at Mina. Men often shave their heads and women clip a lock of hair, signalling renewal.

The final days of Haj coincide with Eid Al Adha, or the festival of sacrifice, a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims around the world to commemorate Ibrahim’s test of faith. During the three-day Eid, Muslims slaughter livestock and distribute the meat to the poor.