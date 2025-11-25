Ethiopia volcano eruption: Oman says volcanic ash detected over the region

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest updates on the effects of the Hayli Gubbi volcano eruption in Ethiopia]

Environmental authorities in Oman have issued another update following the eruption of a volcano in Ethiopia for the first time in over 10,000 years, causing health concerns and alarm over flights disruptions in the region.

The Oman Environment Authority confirmed on Monday that volcanic ash has been detected over parts of the Empty Quarter and portions of the Arabian Sea at an altitude of 35,000 feet, while reassuring the public that no significant impacts were reported.

"Air quality monitoring data from the Environment Authority also confirmed no recorded increases in air pollutant concentrations within the Sultanate... there are no risks or impacts on public health or the environment." the statement said.

Specialized teams continue to monitor and assess the situation around the clock to ensure the safety of the atmosphere.

The Environment Authority, however, has activated the Environmental Emergency Centre and coordinated with the Ministry of Health, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority, and the Civil Aviation Authority to follow up on the current situation.

In an earlier advisory on gas and ash emissions from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano, the authority noted potential impact on air quality in the Sultanate.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia also released a statement saying it was monitoring the atmosphere in the Kingdom and that no impact had been recorded as of yet.

Ethiopia volcano eruption

Hayli Gubbi is Ethiopia's long-dormant volcano, located in the Erta Ale Range. The volcano has erupted for the first time in over 10,000 years, spewing towering ash columns that drifted across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen.

Scientists say the eruption marks one of the most extraordinary volcanic awakenings in the region’s recorded history. Despite the remoteness on the ground, the ash cloud caught the attention of aviation authorities. The plume stretched across Yemen and Oman reaching altitudes nearly 20,000 feet.