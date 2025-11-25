Ethiopia volcano: Is acid rain possible after latest eruption? Effects explained

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest updates on the effects of the Hayli Gubbi volcano eruption in Ethiopia]

The Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted in Ethiopia after nearly 12,000 years, and ash clouds have been drifting over the Middle East, prompting flight cancellations, and leading to authorities issuing advisories.

The volcanic eruption caused the emission of sulphur dioxide gas which spread over parts of the Middle East on November 24.

UAE experts explained the effect of the volcano, with Shawkat Odeh from International Astronomical Centre sharing satellite images of the gas present in the atmosphere. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Al Jarwan from Emirates Astronomical Society said the gas may react with moisture to produce light acid rain in parts of Oman and Yemen.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, Oman authorities have clarified that so far, no impact has been seen on public health, and no increases of air pollutant concentrations have been recorded within the Sultanate.

What is acid rain?

The term includes any kind of precipitation with acidic components. "Acid rain" is not limited to rain alone; it also extends to snow, fog, hail, or even dust.

Here is how acid rain is formed, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):

Pollutants, such as sulphur dioxide, or nitrogen are released They are transported by wind, and carried over long distances Pollutants then react with water, oxygen and other chemicals to form sulfuric and nitric acids After mixing with atmospheric moisture, water, and other materials, they fall to the ground

Effects of acid rain

The acid rain can flow into streams and lakes, producing aluminum as it interacts with the ecosystem. This proves harmful for fish, animals and plants who are unable to tolerate low pH levels.

Acidic fog in the atmosphere may also strip nutrients from trees at heights, which leaves them with a lower sunlight absorption capacity, in turn weakening their chances of survival.

For humans, inhaling the acid in the atmosphere can cause effects on lung function, irritation in the eyes and nose, and impairment of breathing.