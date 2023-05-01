Emiri decree issued to dissolve Kuwaiti parliament

Two people carrying weapons attack security guard in boutique
Kuwait's parliament was dissolved by royal decree on Monday, state news agency KUNA said, having only been reinstated in March based on a Constitutional Court ruling after a previous dissolution.
Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah said last month the legislature would be dissolved and that new parliamentary elections would be held in coming months.
The parliament first elected in 2020 was dissolved last year in a bid to end the feuding, and a vote was held in September in which the opposition made gains. But the Constitutional Court in March annulled those results and restored the previous assembly.
The cabinet had submitted the decree to Sheikh Meshal earlier in the day, according to a previous statement by KUNA.
Sheikh Meshal had said last month that the "will of the people" required new elections that would be "accompanied by some legal and political reforms to take the country to a new phase of discipline and legal reference".
Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah had in January submitted his government's resignation due to friction with the parliament elected in 2020. He was renamed premier in March and a new cabinet was announced this month.
