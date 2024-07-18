Emirates NBD posts record Dh13.8 billion H1 profit

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 1:44 PM

Dubai’s largest lender Emirates NBD announced on Thursday 12 per cent jump in half yearly profit to a record Dh13.8 billion, driven by increased lending across its regional network and substantial impaired loan recoveries.

The bank said its quarterly profit topped Dh7 billion for the first time ever, “helped by the strongest ever results from Emirates Islamic, improving margins in DenizBank and sizeable recoveries bolstered by a buoyant economy.” Lending grew 6.0 per cent in the first-half of 2024 to surpass the Dh500 billion milestone on strong regional demand.

Shayne Nelson, group chief executive officer, said all business units achieved an outstanding performance, delivering record retail lending, a one-third market share of UAE credit card spend and growing Assets Under Management by an incredible 41 per cent year-on-year.

“We are extremely proud that Emirates Islamic generated its highest ever profit of Dh1.7 billion in the first half of 2024 as its balance sheet surpassed the Dh100 billion landmark. Retained earnings boosted capital ratios and the rock-solid balance sheet, coupled with a market leading banking infrastructure, makes Emirates NBD a regional powerhouse to drive future growth,” said Nelson.

Looking to the future, Emirates NBD is transforming into a data-first, digital-focused and environmentally responsible regional powerhouse, he said.

