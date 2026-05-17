These GCC countries have announced official Eid Al Adha dates

Residents across the Gulf are looking forward to Eid Al Adha, a time for prayers, celebrating with family and friends, and elaborate, scrumptious feasts. The month of Dhul Hijjah also belongs with it Hajj season, when millions of Muslims flock to Makkah.

As livestock markets fill up ahead of Eid Al Adha, and Saudi Arabia prepares in full swing to receive Hajj pilgrims all over the world, here is a rundown of when Dhul Hijjah starts in different Gulf countries.

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UAE

The Emirates Fatwa Council announced that the crescent was sighted today, which means the month of Dhul Hijjah starts tomorrow. May 27 will mark Eid Al Adha in the UAE.

The UAE-based International Astronomical Centre also shared a "first image" of the Dhul Hijjah crescent.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian authorities announced that Eid Al Adha will fall on May 27, after the Dhul Hijjah crescent was sighted today, making May 18 the first day of the new month.

Oman

The country's newspaper Times of Oman reported that the crescent was sighted today. Accordingly, Arafah Day will fall on May 26, and Eid Al Adha will begin the following day, May 27.