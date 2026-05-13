Eid Al Adha 2026 holidays announced in these Gulf nations

Muslims around the world will soon be marking Eid Al Adha, a signifying the importance of sacrifice, with many using the pious time to show gratitude and reflect on themselves.

Sighting the crescent of Dhul Hijjah helps mark the day of Eid Al Adha. This also helps determine key dates such as Arafah Day. In the UAE, the dates are expected to set the stage for an extended public holiday.

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So far, only two Gulf nations have announced the holiday:

UAE

Eid Al Adha holiday dates have been announced for government employees in the UAE, with public sector workers set to enjoy a 5-day break this year.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said in a statement that the holiday will be observed from Monday, May 25, until Friday, May 29, 2026. When combined with the weekends (Sat/Sun), this could give employees a 9-day extended holiday. Work will resume on Monday, June 1.

However, Sharjah government employees will enjoy a 10-day break for Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha. The Sharjah government continues to operate on a 4-day workweek with a 3-day weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). This will translate the 5 days into a 10-day-long mini holiday.

Qatar

Qatar has announced the dates for Eid Al Adha in 2026, citing astronomical calculations. Monday, May 18 will be the first day of Dhul Hijjah for the year 1447 AH, and Wednesday, May 27, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Qatar News Agency reported that Dr Faisal Al-Ansari, Executive Director of the Qatar Calendar House, said that although the Dhul Hijjah crescent will be formed on Saturday evening (the day of observation) at 11.02pm Doha time (12.02am on Sunday, UAE time), it will be impossible to see it in the skies in Qatar and other Arab and Islamic countries, since it would not have been formed by sunset.