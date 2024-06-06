Eid Al Adha 2024: Saudi announces Dhul Hijjah Moon spotted today

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 8:27 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 8:37 PM

The crescent Moon that signals the start of Dhul Hijjah was spotted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, June 6, according to authorities in the kingdom.

Thursday, June 6, is therefore the last day of Dhul Qa’adah and Friday, June 7, is the first day of Dhul Hijjah. This means the first day of Eid Al Adha will be on Sunday, June 16 (Dhul Hijjah 10).

The Day of Arafah — marked one day before Eid and known as the holiest day in Islam — will fall on Saturday, June 15 (Dhul Hijjah 9).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

For Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, this Eid is one of the most anticipated religious holidays, with most employees granted a long weekend.

UAE residents are set to get one day off for Arafah Day (Dhul Hijjah 9) and three days off for Eid Al Adha (Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12), according to the government's list of public holidays.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is marked by offering special prayers. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith.