Egypt, Jordan warn of escalation in southern Lebanon

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 7:56 PM

Jordan warned on Sunday of the increasing escalation in southern Lebanon and a potential regional war in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

Egypt has also expressed deep concern over the escalating violence between Israel and Lebanon, calling for international and regional efforts to de-escalate the situation and prevent further instability in the region, as reported by Egyptian media.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah discussed supporting Lebanon, its security, stability and the safety of its people and institutions, noting the need to adhere to Security Council Resolution 1701 to reduce and prevent further escalation and protect the region from the risk of slipping into a regional war.

Qudah added that the Israeli war on Gaza and the failure to reach an exchange agreement that leads to an immediate and permanent ceasefire puts the entire region at risk of the conflict expanding.

Meanwhile, Egypt reiterated its call for a complete ceasefire and an end to the ongoing war in Gaza, emphasising the necessity of preventing the region from further instability, conflict, and threats to international peace and security.

In a statement issued Sunday by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt warned of the dangers of opening a new front of war in Lebanon, emphasising the importance of maintaining Lebanon's stability and sovereignty.

Egypt highlighted the dangerous and rapidly escalating developments in southern Lebanon as a stark reminder of its previous warnings about the risks of irresponsible escalation in the region, fueled by the Gaza crisis and Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza.