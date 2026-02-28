Drone debris damages buildings in Bahrain; one injury reported

Bahrain is one of the Gulf countries under Iranian missile strike as Tehran targeted US assets across the region in retaliation for a joint attack by the US and Israel

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 28 Feb 2026, 10:18 PM
[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The Bahrain Ministry of Interior said it was dealing with damage at three buildings in Manama and Muharraq following drone attacks and falling debris from an intercepted missile.

According to Bahraini authorities, one building was ev