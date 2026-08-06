Doctor arrested in Kuwait for providing illegal abortions, pills

He later confessed to the charges and said that he had illegally obtained the pills from abroad

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 6 Aug 2026, 8:31 AM
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A gynaecologist in Kuwait has been apprehended for providing illegal abortions and providing his patients with illegal abortion pills in exchange for money.

Authorities received information that the Egyptian expat was conducting these activities in his private clinic and receiving payments in cash or via bank transfer for the same.

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The Criminal Security Sector, represented by the General Department of Criminal Investigation, then investigated the matter. The authorities set up an ambush in which he agreed to provide abortion pills at his clinic.

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After obtaining the necessary legal authorisation, the force proceeded to the designated location and arrested him. They found 49 abortion pills and 115 psychotropic pills at his home.

He later confessed to the charges and said that he had illegally obtained the pills from abroad. The suspect and seized items were referred to the relevant authorities.

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