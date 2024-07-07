Dewa woos projects worth Dh43.6b through IPWP model over 10 years

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 9:39 PM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has atttracted projects worth Dh43.6 billion through Independent Power and Water Producer ( IPWP) model over 10 years, reveals Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa.

Al Tayer said that Dewa developed the IPWP model by utilising the best international experiences and practices. This model has been designed to align with the requirements of Dubai and its legislative and technical environment.

The Independent Producer projects encourage partnership between the government and private sectors. Through this model, Dewa has achieved the lowest Levelised Cost Of Energy (LCOE) in the world in solar energy projects, making Dubai a global benchmark for solar energy prices.

"The regulatory and legislative frameworks in Dubai, which allow the private sector to participate in energy generation projects, encourage international investors and developers to participate in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park's projects, which Dewa is implementing using the IPP model. Our IPWP projects support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy over 10 years and consolidate its position among the top three global cities. They also align with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050," Al Tayer said.

Dubai provides an ideal business environment for investors. According to the Financial Times Ltd's "fDi Markets" data, Dubai has maintained its position as the world's leading hub for foreign direct investment (FDI) for the third consecutive year. Dubai attracted over Dh39.2 billion in total FDI capital during 2023, creating around 45,000 job opportunities.