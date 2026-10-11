Deadly Oct 10 Riyadh airport attack explained: What we know of those killed, injured so far

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Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh came under fresh attack on Sunday afternoon, October 11, a day after a deadly strike killed 13 people and injured over 300 others, according to the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

The latest attack caused further injuries, with authorities assessing the damage and checking the safety of airport facilities in coordination with the relevant agencies.

Saudi Arabia also announced that King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was targeted on Sunday evening, adding that authorities were assessing the damage and checking the safety of airport facilities.

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The attacks have disrupted air travel, prompting airlines to cancel flights and governments around the world to condemn the strikes. Meanwhile, diplomatic missions are coordinating with Saudi authorities to assist their nationals affected by the incidents.

Houthis claim attacks on Riyadh, Dammam airports

Yemen’s Houthi group said on Sunday that it had targeted airports in Riyadh and Dammam in a series of operations over the 24 hours following Saturday’s deadly strike.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group had carried out four operations using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, naming Riyadh and Dammam airports among the targets.

The claim came as Saudi authorities reported fresh attacks on both airports today, with the full extent of the latest incident still being assessed.

What happened in Saturday’s deadly attack?

Saturday’s attack killed 13 people and injured 309 others, including some who were in critical condition, according to GACA. The strike also led to the suspension of airport operations, while authorities began assessing the damage to property and airport facilities.

The disruption prompted Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to urge citizens whose flights had been delayed or cancelled, or who were unable to reach their destinations, to contact Saudi diplomatic missions in the countries where they were located for assistance.

The US, UK, Irish and Canadian embassies in Saudi Arabia also issued advisories following the attack. The US Embassy urged American citizens to avoid the airport and surrounding areas, while the Canadian Embassy said ongoing military activity had affected airport operations.

Who were the victims of Saturday’s attack?

GACA said the fatalities included four Saudi nationals and eight foreign nationals. The foreign victims were identified as two Bangladeshis and one national each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.

A further 309 people were injured, including some in critical condition. Those affected were receiving treatment at hospitals across the Kingdom as authorities continued to assess the impact of the attack.

Indian embassy reports death of injured national

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that an Indian national injured in the attack on King Khalid International Airport had died. The embassy had earlier reported that 11 Indian nationals were injured.

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar expressed condolences to the deceased’s family and said the embassy would provide all possible assistance.

The embassy said Indian authorities were coordinating with their Saudi counterparts regarding the injured, while its officials had contacted hospitals treating those affected.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the repeated attacks on King Khalid International Airport in recent days, saying, "The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately.”

The ministry added that India stood in solidarity with Saudi Arabia in defending its sovereignty and expressed hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region soon.

Egyptian flight attendant dies from injuries

An Egyptian flight attendant, Azza Ramzi Mohamed Hassan, 28, died from injuries sustained in Saturday’s attack, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad.

Hassan was from Egypt’s Beheira governorate, according to Egyptian media reports. The ministry mourned her death and extended its condolences to her family.

Following directives from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty instructed Egypt’s embassy and consulate in Riyadh to contact the family and expedite arrangements to repatriate her body.

Egyptian diplomatic officials also visited five injured Egyptian nationals in hospital to check on their condition, contact their families and ensure they received the necessary care.

Cairo strongly condemned the attacks on Saudi territory, including King Khalid International Airport, describing them as violations of international law that endangered civilians of various nationalities.

Bangladesh confirms two nationals killed

Bangladesh confirmed that two of its nationals were among those killed in the attack, strongly condemning what its government described as a Houthi strike on King Khalid International Airport.

The Bangladeshi mission in Riyadh said it was in contact with Saudi authorities to obtain details about the deceased and injured nationals and arrange assistance for those affected.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its condolences to the victims’ families and wished those injured a full recovery.

Jordanian killed, four injured

One Jordanian national was killed in the attack, Jordan’s news agency Petra reported, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ministry spokesperson Foad Al Majali said four Jordanians were injured. Two men had been discharged from hospital, while two women remained under treatment.

Authorities were working to repatriate the deceased Jordanian’s body to Jordan.

Two Filipinos remain in intensive care

Two Filipino nationals remained in intensive care at a hospital in Riyadh following the attack, Philippine Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said on Sunday.

Cacdac said teams from the Migrant Workers Office and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration were monitoring their condition and providing assistance. He added that no Filipino nationals had died in the incident.

Six Pakistanis injured

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said six Pakistani nationals were injured in the attack.

Sharif expressed sadness over the incident and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He added that Pakistan’s embassy in Riyadh was in close contact with Saudi authorities and providing assistance to affected families.

Umrah pilgrims among those affected

Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Haramain were also among those killed and injured, according to a statement concerning the attack.

The statement did not specify their number or nationalities.

Countries condemn attacks on Saudi Arabia

The attacks drew condemnation from governments across the region and beyond, with officials expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia and calling for an end to strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

UAE reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia

The UAE strongly condemned the attacks on King Khalid International Airport, describing them as a violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and a threat to the Kingdom’s security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for measures taken to safeguard the Kingdom’s security. It also extended condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

R4 Group holds Houthis responsible for consequences of attacks

The R4 Group, comprising Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, strongly condemned ongoing Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes targeting King Khalid International Airport that caused civilian deaths and injuries and damaged civilian infrastructure.

In a joint statement issued in Islamabad on October 11, the four countries described the attacks as a violation of international law and Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They warned that the strikes posed a direct threat to the Kingdom’s security, stability and civilian safety.

The group held the Houthi militia fully responsible for the consequences of the attacks, warning that they threatened regional and international peace and security. It called for the attacks to stop immediately and unconditionally.

US condemns attacks as Trump weighs possible response

The United States also condemned the attacks, while President Donald Trump indicated that Washington was considering its response.

Trump described the attack on King Khalid International Airport as “a terrible thing”. Asked outside the White House on Saturday night whether Washington might join Saudi strikes against the Houthis, he said the US would consider the possibility. He added that officials had only just learned of the latest attack and would make a decision quickly.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including the strike on King Khalid International Airport that killed several civilians, among them an American citizen.

Rubio said the attacks showed a blatant disregard for civilian lives and must stop immediately, adding that Washington stood with Saudi Arabia and its people.

Airlines cancel Riyadh flights amid airport suspension

The attacks and the temporary suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport have disrupted flights to and from Riyadh, with regional airlines extending cancellations as they monitor the situation.

UAE airlines have extended flight cancellations to the Saudi capital. Dubai-based flydubai has suspended flights to Riyadh until October 14, while Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has cancelled services until October 12.

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways said its flights to Riyadh would also be affected by the temporary suspension of airport operations.

Kuwait Airways cancelled flights KU775 from Kuwait to Riyadh and KU776 from Riyadh to Kuwait, citing the suspension.