Countdown begins to the biggest fireworks show on New Year's Eve in Bahrain

A lineup of entertaining events includes drone shows, live music, food and concert with Martin Garrix on December 31

The biggest New Year's Even celebrations has been announced by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), with a calendar full of festive suspense and entertainment.

For the first time, the New Year’s Eve celebrations will include fireworks shows located in four various locations: Avenues Park, Marassi Beach, Water Garden City by BBK, and Harbour Row by GFH.

A lineup of entertaining events will be introduced throughout New Year’s Eve, including drone shows, live music, food and beverage vendors, and New Year’s countdowns. Al Dana Amphitheatre will also host the New Year’s Eve concert with Martin Garrix on December 31.

The New Year's Eve celebrations are part of Bahrain's season of festivities calendar, which is full of festivals and surprises organized throughout the month of December in various locations and venues across Bahrain, attracting a diverse range of Bahrainis, expatriates, and visitors from families and individuals.

On this occasion, Dr. Nasser Qaedi, CEO of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, stated: "We are glad to announce the largest New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Kingdom. We seize this opportunity to thank our partners: Eagle Hills Diyar, The Avenues, Water Garden City by BBK, Harbour Row by GFH, and Al Dana Amphitheatre for their valuable contribution in organizing huge celebrations on New Year’s Eve with the best image.

"We have been striving this year to present an exceptional season of festivities with diverse events and activities and meet the visitors’ entertainment needs. We are blessed to attract enormous numbers of visitors, which will serve our main goals of turning Bahrain into a leading tourism and entertainment destination across the region."

