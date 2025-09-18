Bacteria found in Altarouti Chicken Frankfurt; product withdrawn in Saudi Arabia

Saudi authorities have advised residents against consuming Altarouti brand Chicken Frankfurt after tests confirmed the product is contaminated with Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, which can pose serious health risks.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) said that the affected product comes in 12-piece packs with an expiration date of 05/04/2026 and batch number L2216.ZCN.F.

The SFDA has urged consumers not to consume this product and to dispose of it immediately. Authorities have also withdrawn the product from the market and halted the factory’s production line.

In addition, the SFDA has initiated legal action against the manufacturer, warning that violations of the Food Law and its implementing regulations may result in penalties, including up to ten years in prison, a fine of up to SR10 million, or both.

The bacteria were identified during routine inspection tours of food factories, which are conducted to ensure food safety and prevent the distribution of hazardous products.

The SFDA emphasised that it will not tolerate violations that endanger public health and continues to strengthen oversight and enforce strict measures against offenders. Consumers are encouraged to report any food-related violations via the SFDA unified call centre at 19999.