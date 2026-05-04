Residential building in Oman targeted; two Expats Injured, property damaged

Omani authorities are investigating the incident and reaffirming their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and residents

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 4 May 2026, 9:08 PM
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Omani News Agency has reported that a residential building housing employees of one of the companies in the Tebat area of Bukha Governorate was targeted.

The incident resulted in moderate injuries to two expats, damage to four vehicles, and the glass of one of the neighboring houses.

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The Omani authorities are investigating the incident, affirming their commitment to taking all measures to ensure the security and safety of citizens and residents.

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