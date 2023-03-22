Building collapse in Doha kills 1, search ongoing

Rescuers found seven survivors from what Qatar's Interior Ministry describes as a four-story structure

Photo: AP

By AP Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 6:51 PM

A building collapsed on Wednesday in Qatar's capital, killing at least one person as searchers clawed through the rubble to check for survivors, authorities said.

Qatar's Interior Ministry described the building as a four-story structure in Doha's Bin Durham neighbourhood. It said rescuers found seven survivors, while the one person killed had been inside the building at the time of the collapse.

Authorities offered no immediate explanation for the building's collapse. Online video showed car alarms sounding after the collapse, with one part of the building falling into another nearby.

Civil defence and police surrounded the site after the 8am collapse, with multiple ambulances and and excavator at the scene. Residents were asked to evacuate for their safety.

ALSO READ: