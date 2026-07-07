Body of Indian worker found in Kuwait desert; suspect tried to hide work accident

Kuwaiti teams have located the body of an Indian worker buried in the Al Salmi desert area, months after his disappearance was reported, according to the country's Ministry of Interior.

The victim was allegedly killed when a crane fell on him at work, after which two suspects, father and son, buried his body to conceal the incident and avoid legal repercussions, Kuwaiti authorities reported.

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His disappearance was reported on March 19, 2026, when he travelled with an owner of heavy equipment to the Al Salmi desert area for maintenance work, after which contact with him was lost.

While the victim was seen, through traffic surveillance cameras, with the suspect on the way to Al Salmi, he was not in the vehicle on the return journey. Upon interrogation of the suspect's son, he confessed that he and his father transported the body to desert and buried it, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said.

The younger suspect led security personnel to the burial site, after which authorities recovered the body. Kuwaiti Public Prosecution ordered the removal of the body and the completion of legal procedures.

While the younger suspect has been detained and referred to authorities; efforts are underway to apprehend the other suspect, his father, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior reported.