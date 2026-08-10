16 Bangladeshi expats killed in Saudi Arabia factory fire; bodies to be repatriated

At least 16 Bangladeshi expats were killed after a fire erupted at factory in Riyadh on Sunday, August 9, the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

Authorities are currently working on identifying the victims who lost their lives at the sofa manufacturing factory in Saudi's Musa Sanaia, after which they will be repatriated to their home country.

Soon after the tragic incident took place, embassy officials rushed to the site and began collecting information. In a statement, the embassy confirmed it was working closely with relevant Saudi Arabia authorities to complete all formalities.

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The mission is currently in contact with the victims' families to identify their loved ones while completing all legal processes and provide assistance under the government's instructions.

After all the formalities, the bodies will be repatriated to Bangladesh with the families' consent.

"The Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary have expressed deep condolences and offered heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased Bangladeshi citizens in the tragic fire incident at a sofa manufacturing factory in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia yesterday," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is continuously monitoring the situation and providing assistance accordingly."

Around seven million Bangladeshis work overseas — the majority in the Middle East, according to AFP. Reports in Saudi media estimate that over three million Bangladeshi nationals reside in the kingdom.

Dhaka's Expatriates' Welfare Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury said that there was "constant communication" with local authorities through the Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

"Officials have been instructed to ensure the speedy repatriation of the bodies of the deceased expatriates and to secure all necessary government assistance and compensation for their families," he added.

Last year, 45 Indian pilgrims died in the country after being involved in a deadly bus crash on November 16. The group was travelling from Makkah to Madinah when their bus collided with an oil tanker nearly 25km before Madinah, causing an explosion that engulfed the vehicle within minutes.