Bahrain warns of attempts to abuse media, schools to spread pro-Iran concepts

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Ministry of Interior of Bahrain said it is currently examining unlawful practices, including the exploitation of various institutions by ideological and religious movements to spread misleading pro-Iranian narratives in the kingdom.

The ministry said this abuse takes place through media platforms, places of worship, and social, charitable, and educational institutions, including schools and kindergartens in order to deepen the influence of Iran's Wilayat al-Faqih doctrine under a religious cover within various sectors of Bahraini society. Popularised by Ayatollah Khomeini, Wilayat al-Faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist) is a key Shi'a political doctrine. It forms the basis of Iran's constitution, establishing a "Supreme Leader" to manage state affairs and protect Islamic law.

"These unlawful acts are being committed despite the state’s provision of all services and forms of care to all citizens," the Bahraini ministry said. They aim to "incite hostility against the state, intimidate and terrorise citizens and civil society institutions, spread hatred, and endanger the country’s security and safety".

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Bahrain's authorities have noted that citizens’ cooperation at this stage is of utmost importance to preserve the national fabric free from any divisions. They have made it clear that those recently arrested in the country as part of cases that are related to the Iranian aggression adopt the Wilayat al-Faqih doctrine and are closely related to Iran's IRGC.

Since the beginning of the war on February 28, Bahrain has managed to intercept and destroy 194 missiles and 523 drones that were launched by Iran.

Recent rulings

The Gulf state has taken a couple of legal measures to safeguard its national security and stability. Two were sentenced to jail of up to five years in two separate cases for filming and photographing vital facilities during the attacks.

Fourteen people were also convicted of rioting, violence, and vandalism during the criminal Iranian attacks on the Kingdom last March in seven separate cases. A Bahraini court sentenced the defendants to prison terms ranging from two to three years, fines ranging between 200 and 500 Bahraini dinars.

In other cases, the Bahrain Public Prosecution sentenced three juvenile offenders to three years in prison each. The court found them guilty of participating in violence and vandalism in March during unrest linked to Iranian attacks, violating applicable laws.

The rulings underscored the judiciary’s dual focus on accountability and rehabilitation, aiming to deter future offences and support offenders' reintegration into society under structured monitoring.