Bahrain waives off fines for expired visit visas amid airspace closure

Bahrain has relaxed some visa rules, in light of the current circumstances and the continuing Iranian aggression. The attacks on Gulf states have led to cancellation or suspension of a number of flights since February 28.

Visit visa holders of all types, who are present in Bahrain and whose stay period has expired as of February 28, 2026, will be exempted from fines resulting from the delay in leaving the country, for an additional month after the reopening of the airspace, Sheikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs, explained.

Visitors who are outside Bahrain, who applied for visa before February 28, 2026 and were unable to use it due to the exceptional circumstances, will get an extension of three months if their visas have expired already.

The Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) affirmed its commitment to taking measures that facilitate travel for passengers and take into account the exceptional circumstances, urging everyone to follow official channels for any updates.

For inquiries, you can contact the call center at 17077077, via WhatsApp and the virtual assistant on the NPRA's electronic channels, or by email at info@npra.gov.bh.

Bahrain has said its air defence systems have intercepted 186 drones and destroyed 112 missiles since start of the attack on February 28.